The biggest breakout star of the Amercian country music scene this past year is a black man, who cites his Igbo roots as a major influence. Shaboozey, whose given name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, was raised by Nigerian parents in the US, but attended boarding school in Nigeria. This formative period in his life broadened his cultural awareness and had a major mpact on his music, which has risen to the top of the charts.

