Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

14 mins ago 1 min read

Hilton’s collection brand of independent luxury properties, announced plans to open Mango House Seychelles on Mahé Island in early 2021. The highly anticipated, intimate and exclusive resort is situated on pristine beachfront in the southern part of Mahé, stretching along the edge of the Anse aux Poules Bleues – a sparkling calm bay with shallow clear waters. Described as an “oasis of relaxation enveloped by the revitalising fragrance of surrounding fruit trees”, Mango House Seychelles will provide a convivial retreat where guests can soak in breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and explore Mahé’s white sandy beaches. Originally built as a family dwelling by celebrated Italian photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri, Mango House Seychelles offers 41 guest rooms including nine suites. Expect a variety of experiences, from barefoot candlelit dinners to intimate escapes. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the turquoise waters of the Anse A La Mouche bay and its kaleidoscope of flora and fauna through an exciting range of water sport activities such as kayaking and snorkelling.

SOURCE: IOL

