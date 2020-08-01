iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

One hundred and seventy passengers — both visitors and Seychellois — landed in Seychelles on Saturday onboard the first commercial passenger flight since the COVID-induced travel shutdown. Emirates flight EK705 from Dubai touched down at 6.30 a.m., the first plane to arrive after Seychelles reopened its borders on Aug. 1.The Seychelles International Airport was closed to commercial passenger flights in March amid travel restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the 115-island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

SOURCE: SEYCHELLES NEWS AGENCY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

27 mins ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

31 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

36 mins ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

39 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

44 mins ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

49 mins ago
1 min read

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

54 mins ago
1 min read

How an Art Icon Wants to Revitalize Nigeria’s Creative Ecosystem with a Residency for Artists

58 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Helping Netflix Bring African Stories to a Global Audience

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

17 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

17 hours ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 mins ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

27 mins ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

31 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

36 mins ago