Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

9 hours ago 1 min read

Club Med Seychelles, a luxury eco-resort that says it offers visitors a unique concept of a village experience with emphasis on values such as happiness and kindness, was inaugurated on Wednesday on Seychelles’ St. Anne Island. The opening of the 5-star resort amidst the Covid-19 pandemic is being seen as a sign of resilience and a boost for Seychelles, an island nation whose main source of income – tourism – is slowly picking up after being on its knees due to the pandemic. Club Med Seychelles reopened after just over two years of construction work costing $90 million. The inauguration was done through a spectacular show filled with music, colour, acrobatics, dances and songs performed by the staff themselves – a taste of the kind of experience that awaits visitors to the village.

SOURCE: IOL

