Seychelles To Welcome South African Travellers From Monday 19 October 2020

The authorities in Seychelles have given permission for travellers from South Africa to enter Seychelles as of Monday 19th October 2020.
Travellers from the ten African countries listed below will be permitted to enter Seychelles from Monday onwards:
South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire and Kenya.
Seychelles has so far, recorded an exceptionally low number of COVID-19 cases, and there has been no community transmission nor deaths associated with the Virus.
With travellers and locals’ wellbeing in mind, Seychelles has put in place protocols to ensure safe travel for its visitors.
- Here is the link to the Updated Visitors Travel Advisory: http://tourism.gov.sc/covid-19-guidelines/, which is periodically updated.
- Here is the link for the mandatory Pre -Travel Procedures & Application: https://seychelles.govtas.com
Experience Seychelles, Our Home, Your Sanctuary.
Flights:
Air Seychelles has announced weekly (Saturday) flights to Johannesburg fromNovember 2020, as well as three times a week from December. Visit www.airseychelles.com for more information.
For enquiries and assistance, please contact your travel agency or the below:
Seychelles Tourism:
David seychelles@stoza.co.za
Christine Christine.Vel@uksto.co.uk
Air Seychelles (Johannesburg Office)
Helena Maxwell helena@border-air.co.za, reservations@border-air.co.za
Protocol & Guidelines
Seychelles Department of Health: pha@health.gov.sc, ceo.hca@health.gov.sc
More Stories
How Domestic Travellers Can Support South Africa’s Tourism Sector
How To Make Smart Savings On Your Business Travel In A Recession
South Africa Is Travel Ready: Catch The Travel Bug Without Catching COVID-19
Steenberg Hotel & Spa, A Luxury Staycation For Local Travellers
Sanbona Reopens With A New Promotional Rate For South African Residents
Boost To SA Tourism Industry: Foreign Investment Secures Development Of New Luxury Lodge In KZN
Emirates To Resume Flights To Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban
Cape Town Is Open For Business And It Won’t Hurt Your Pocket To Visit
Dream Hotels & Resorts Promotes Local Tourism With Launch Of Self-Drive #SAJourneys
New Ways Of Travelling: Top Tips For Business Travel
Important Things To Note When Planning For International Travel
African Cities To Visit This Spring Season