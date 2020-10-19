iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Seychelles To Welcome South African Travellers From Monday 19 October 2020

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The authorities in Seychelles have given permission for travellers from South Africa to enter Seychelles as of Monday 19th October 2020. 

Travellers from the ten African countries listed below will be permitted to enter Seychelles from Monday onwards:  

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire and Kenya. 

Seychelles has so far, recorded an exceptionally low number of COVID-19 cases, and there has been no community transmission nor deaths associated with the Virus.  

With travellers and locals’ wellbeing in mind, Seychelles has put in place protocols to ensure safe travel for its visitors.  

Experience Seychelles, Our Home, Your Sanctuary. 

Flights: 

Air Seychelles has announced weekly (Saturday) flights to Johannesburg fromNovember 2020, as well as three times a week from December. Visit www.airseychelles.com for more information.  

For enquiries and assistance, please contact your travel agency or the below: 

Seychelles Tourism:  

David seychelles@stoza.co.za  

Christine Christine.Vel@uksto.co.uk 

Air Seychelles (Johannesburg Office)  

Helena Maxwell helena@border-air.co.zareservations@border-air.co.za   

Protocol & Guidelines  

Seychelles Department of Health: pha@health.gov.scceo.hca@health.gov.sc  

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

How Domestic Travellers Can Support South Africa’s Tourism Sector

16 mins ago
4 min read

How To Make Smart Savings On Your Business Travel In A Recession

5 days ago
5 min read

South Africa Is Travel Ready: Catch The Travel Bug Without Catching COVID-19

1 week ago
4 min read

Steenberg Hotel & Spa, A Luxury Staycation For Local Travellers

1 week ago
1 min read

Sanbona Reopens With A New Promotional Rate For South African Residents

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Boost To SA Tourism Industry: Foreign Investment Secures Development Of New Luxury Lodge In KZN

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Emirates To Resume Flights To Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban

3 weeks ago
3 min read

Cape Town Is Open For Business And It Won’t Hurt Your Pocket To Visit

4 weeks ago
2 min read

Dream Hotels & Resorts Promotes Local Tourism With Launch Of Self-Drive #SAJourneys

4 weeks ago
5 min read

New Ways Of Travelling: Top Tips For Business Travel

4 weeks ago
4 min read

Important Things To Note When Planning For International Travel

4 weeks ago
4 min read

African Cities To Visit This Spring Season

1 month ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Latest Terror Attack In France Sparks Anger, Fear

2 mins ago
3 min read

How Domestic Travellers Can Support South Africa’s Tourism Sector

16 mins ago
3 min read

Yoyo And wiGroup Combine To Create Global Yoyo-Branded Payments And Loyalty Powerhouse

21 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa Becomes 2nd Country To Allow 16 And 17-Year Old’s To Donate Bone Marrow

31 mins ago