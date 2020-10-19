Seychelles To Welcome South African Travellers From Monday 19 October 2020

Share with your network!

The authorities in Seychelles have given permission for travellers from South Africa to enter Seychelles as of Monday 19th October 2020.

Travellers from the ten African countries listed below will be permitted to enter Seychelles from Monday onwards:

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire and Kenya.

Seychelles has so far, recorded an exceptionally low number of COVID-19 cases, and there has been no community transmission nor deaths associated with the Virus.

With travellers and locals’ wellbeing in mind, Seychelles has put in place protocols to ensure safe travel for its visitors.

Here is the link to the Updated Visitors Travel Advisory: http://tourism.gov.sc/covid-19-guidelines/, which is periodically updated.

Here is the link for the mandatory Pre -Travel Procedures & Application: https://seychelles.govtas.com

Experience Seychelles, Our Home, Your Sanctuary.

Flights:

Air Seychelles has announced weekly (Saturday) flights to Johannesburg fromNovember 2020, as well as three times a week from December. Visit www.airseychelles.com for more information.

For enquiries and assistance, please contact your travel agency or the below:

Seychelles Tourism:

David seychelles@stoza.co.za

Christine Christine.Vel@uksto.co.uk

Air Seychelles (Johannesburg Office)

Helena Maxwell helena@border-air.co.za, reservations@border-air.co.za

Protocol & Guidelines

Seychelles Department of Health: pha@health.gov.sc, ceo.hca@health.gov.sc

