Seychelles Shines Again at the World Travel Awards

This year marks the third consecutive year that the island nation walked away with the “World’s Most Romantic Destination 2022” title, having contended against other world-class destinations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Bali and Maldives. North Island – World’s Leading Luxury Private Island Resort 2022. It is one of the 44 inner islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago –115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. Built in 2003, the resort features 11 private luxury villas. JA Enchanted Island Resort – located on Round Island in the Sainte Anne Marine National Park, the island resort has been awarded the “World’s Leading Private Island Resort 2022” for the fourth year in a row.
More Stories
Lebo M on 25 Years of The Lion King on Broadway
Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site
A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums
7 Young African Women Dominating the Turntables
Meet the Founders of Kitchens of Africa
Planning to Honeymoon in the African Bush?
For the Ultimate Trip, these are the Best Hotels in Marrakech
Ghana is also a Great Destination for Keen Walkers
17 Regional Countries have Increased their Travel and Tourism Development Index
What are the Benefits and Costs of Scaling-up the Commercial Production of Bioenergy in Africa?
Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com Offer Online Course for Entrepreneurs in Food Systems
FTX was Becoming a Force for Normalizing Cryptocurrencies in Africa