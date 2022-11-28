iAfrica

Seychelles Shines Again at the World Travel Awards

14 hours ago 1 min read

This year marks the third consecutive year that the island nation walked away with the “World’s Most Romantic Destination 2022” title, having contended against other world-class destinations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Bali and Maldives. North Island – World’s Leading Luxury Private Island Resort 2022. It is one of the 44 inner islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago –115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. Built in 2003, the resort features 11 private luxury villas. JA Enchanted Island Resort – located on Round Island in the Sainte Anne Marine National Park, the island resort has been awarded the “World’s Leading Private Island Resort 2022” for the fourth year in a row.

