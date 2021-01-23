iAfrica

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

Fully-vaccinated visitors are now permitted to enter the 115-island nation without having to quarantine for 10 days provided they present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel. Travelers must also submit an authentic certificate from their national health authority as evidence they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. Located 1,600 kilometers off the coast of Tanzania, the Seychelles depends on tourism for around 65% of its GDP. Officials are hopeful the new measures will prove to be a step in the right direction when it comes to reviving tourism on the island nation. At present, non-vaccinated visitors from the Seychelles’ category 1 and 2 list, as well as those arriving by private jet, are permitted to enter as long as they self-isolate for 10 days and provide a negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of arrival. The new entry requirements come as the Seychelles takes steps to become the first nation to vaccinate its entire population. Approximately 50,000 doses of the vaccines donated by the United Arab Emirates government are currently being rolled out to citizens on a voluntary basis. In addition, the island nation aims to have vaccinated over 70% of its estimated 98,000 population by mid-March. If this goal is achieved, restrictions will be further relaxed and those who are permitted to enter the Seychelles will simply be required to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

