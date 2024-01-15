Seychelles has Officially become a Member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council

The Sustainable Seychelles brand aims to elevate sustainability in Seychelles to unprecedented heights, with a shared goal of preserving the destination for future generations. With a focus on harmony and shared responsibility, the brand seeks to offer a thorough road map for implementing and advancing sustainable practices throughout the travel and tourism sector and adjacent industries. Through encouraging collaboration and active participation, the brand hopes to ensure that Seychelles remains a consistently clean and environmentally conscientious travel destination.

