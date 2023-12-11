Seychelles Endorsed as an Ideal Romantic Holiday Location for Couples                        

Seychelles won the World’s Most Romantic Destination for the fourth consecutive year title at the 30th World Travel Awards 2023. The award is a testament to the Seychelles’ enduring appeal renowned as a haven for romance. Tourism Seychelles said that “renowned as a paradisical haven for romance, the archipelago’s natural splendour provides a tranquil and picturesque backdrop for couples yearning to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

