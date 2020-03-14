Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Seychelles Cuts Travel

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Air Seychelles announced the airline will be cancelling a series of flights across its regional and domestic network following a significant downturn in air travel, due to the outbreak of The Novel Coronavirus (COVID -19). From March 26 until April 30, 2020, the airline will be cancelling 10 flights on the Mauritius route, while it will cancel 11 flights on the Johannesburg route. On the Mumbai route, a total of 21 flights will be cancelled until June 30, 2020. Following the recent travel restrictions implemented in Israel, Air Seychelles will also be cancelling 2 flights to Tel Aviv during this period. 

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Saving Cape Town’s Attractions

21 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Gets an Eco-friendly Bridge in the Garden

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Game Changer for Africa’s Hospitality Industry

25 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Game-changing Safari Lodge

27 mins ago
1 min read

Sino-African Architecture: A Look at the Rise of Chinese-Built Projects Across the African Continent

30 mins ago
1 min read

Sudanese Designer Mayada Adil on Why the Time is Now for African Fashion

31 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Cuts Travel

19 mins ago
1 min read

Saving Cape Town’s Attractions

21 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Gets an Eco-friendly Bridge in the Garden

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Game Changer for Africa’s Hospitality Industry

25 mins ago