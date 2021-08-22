Seychelles’ Airport Arrival Process going Completely Digital

The current forms, which are reviewed on arrival by Immigration Officers at the airport, will be gradually replaced by an e-form powered by the existing Seychelles Islands Travel Authorisation platform. This latest step towards a digital airport comes after the online Seychelles Islands Travel Authorisation was introduced to support the safe reopening of borders late last year. As part of the trial, a portion of passengers from each international flight will be processed by immigration officers using the digital system. The majority of passengers on each flight will continue to present their paper forms on arrival until the full transition has been successfully completed. To date, three percent of passengers have taken part in the trial and have been successfully processed using Travizory’s technology.
SOURCE: IOL
