Fresh off her stint as the director of the latest Venice Biennale for architecture, Ghanaian-Scottish architect Lesley Lokko has been awarded a gold medal by London’s Royal Institute of British Architects, in recognition of her tremendous contribution to the field. In earning this honor, she makes history as the first African to win the prize and only the second black architect.
Sex Scenes and Feasibility Studies: Architect and Racy Novelist Lesley Lokko Wins RIBA Gold Medal
