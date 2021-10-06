Sex Education To Be Intensified In Schools

Basic Education will intensify the implementation of its Comprehensive Sexuality Education programme.

Over 36,000 girls, between 10 and 19, fell pregnant in the first quarter of the year.

The Department says this shows the necessity of the policy but it remains controversial.

Some groups say the government should not be involved in sex education.

Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, was quoted as saying parents have failed dismally to educate their children about sex.

