Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

An informal settlement in Cape Town is flooded after heavy rain. Picture: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Cape Town residents are at the mercy of the city’s ageing sewerage infrastructure.

A few months ago, surfers and beachgoers in Muizenberg were exposed to a massive sewage spill, which resulted in some surfers falling ill.

Now, residents of Vrygrond say sewage has been spilling into their homes.

City officials say drains are being blocked because of the disposal of foreign objects into the system.

