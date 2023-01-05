iAfrica

Severe Weather Warning Issued For KZN

The SA Weather Service is warning of severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.

It’s predicting heavy rains that could lead to widespread flooding.

In response, provincial authorities have placed disaster management teams on high alert.

Areas identified as potentially at risk include Big Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Richmond, Nongoma, Umzumbe and Newcastle, to name but a few.

Residents are urged to restrict unnecessary travel, avoid large bodies of water and not try to swim or walk through moving water.

