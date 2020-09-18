iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests

Photo Credit: Supplied SAPS

3 mins ago 1 min read

Several people have been arrested for the killing of a racehorse at the Fairview Racecourse in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged the horse was slaughtered with pangas and other weapons.

Employees at the Fairview Racecourse went on a spree on Thursday while venting their anger over the non-payment of UIF money and other labour-related issues.

According to a statement by the International Racing Club, owners of many of the horses at Fairview Race Yard, workers who were fired for standing in solidarity with a fellow employee who stabbed a horse, protested on the grounds and “chaos” erupted.

Police say over 100 protesters broke locks, forcing some 28 horses out of their stables.

Full details are unknown at this stage, but all the loose horses are back in their stables and those with injuries are being treated by veterinary surgeons.

The Fairview Racecourse says some are in a critical condition.

