Seventh Day of a Mad Hunt For Joslin Smith

The search for six-year-old Joslin Smith has entered its seventh day on Monday, as officials scramble to trace her whereabouts.

Smith disappeared from her home in Saldanha Bay last week.

It’s understood her mother left her at home with her boyfriend before returning from work to find the little girl missing.

Advocacy group Missing Children South Africa says teams are frantically searching for Smith.

While law enforcement is following all possible leads, the advocacy group says it’s worried about the veracity of some of the information shared on social media about the case.

This includes false claims that the little girl’s body had been found, which have left the Smith family distraught.

Missing Children South Africa’s national coordinator Bianca Aswegen has urged the public to refrain from spreading any false information or any comments being made on posts.

“Once again, we do ask that anyone with information please contact SAPS directly or Missing Children South Africa.”

The organisation said all efforts are being made to find the six-year-old.