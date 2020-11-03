iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Seven People Killed In Gugulethu

SAPS

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

56 mins ago 1 min read

Seven people have been gunned down in Gugulethu in Cape Town.

Two others have been hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Police say the bodies of four men and three women were found on Monday afternoon.

The motive for the attack isn’t immediately clear.

“Reports from the scene indicate that gunmen in a vehicle stopped at a residence at NY-78 and fired a number of shots, killing three women and four men. Two other persons were injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

