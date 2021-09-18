iAfrica

Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021

The Nigerian head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, featured on the list, with an accompanying biography written by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The couple hailed her as the first African and first woman to head the trading bloc and praised her ability to “get things done”. Other key names on the list included South African Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, Cameroonian Dr John Nkengasong, who is heading the AU’s Covid response, and Kenyan environmental activist Phyllis Omido. Omido won a court ruling that awarded $12m to a community poisoned by lead pollutionImage caption: Kenyan environmental activist Phyllis Omido won a court ruling that awarded $12m to a community poisoned by lead pollution. Senegalese writer and musician Felwine Sarr and Ethiopian entrepreneur and food policy specialist Sara Menker were also on the list. Menker founded Gro Intelligence which helps farmers and governments make better decisions. In addition, there were household names from the African diaspora including actors Omar Sy and Daniel Kaluuya.

SOURCE: BBC

