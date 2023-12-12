Settling Sudan’s Woes

An African regional body involved in efforts to mediate over the war in Sudan at the weekend said it has secured a commitment from warring parties to implement a ceasefire and hold a political dialogue aimed at resolving the conflict. At talks on Saturday in Djibouti, the current chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, agreed to a one-on-one meeting with the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, an IGAD statement said. The Djibouti meeting was organised by IGAD – an eight-country trade bloc comprising countries in East Africa – and the African Union. It was the latest of several peace efforts to end the conflict. Last week, yet another round of indirect talks between the army and the RSF brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States faltered as both sides pressed on with their military campaigns.

