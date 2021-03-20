iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Setting Up Vehicles to Fund African Startups Post Pandemic

43 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is hoping that the digitalization of economies and companies in response to the coronavirus pandemic will help the continent recover quickly from its associated economic shocks. To this end, the finance institution is looking to establish investment banks to accelerate ventures by the continent’s young, tech savvy innovators. Like much of the world, Covid-19 lockdowns in Africa prompted a migration to online platforms, forcing government employees to become more digitally literate, and sectors like telecom and banking to invest in systems to support remote working. The AfDB believes “an all-out effort to harness digital technologies” will boost productivity and employment. If it does, it could help abet a steep decline in economic performance for the region, and cushion the impact of hits taken by the oil, tourism, and mining-dependent countries. “Accelerated digitalization in Africa resulting from pandemic-related containment measures continues to boost the productivity of human and physical capital in the private and public sectors,” said AfDB in its recent Africa regional economic outlook report.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Deposed Leader Who Had a Home Zoo

1 day ago
1 min read

Creating an Archive System for Africa’s Rites and Rituals

1 day ago
1 min read

Sierra Leonean Medics Raise Issues Faced by Children Under 5 in a Pandemic

1 day ago
2 min read

Court Throws Out Nigerian Bid to Make Oil Firms Pay

1 day ago
1 min read

Egypt Forges Ahead with Ambitious Plans for Capital

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawians Can Buy and Trade Shares in this Major Company

1 day ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of China’s Little Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Ugandan Researchers’ Mission to Build Africa’s Testing Capability

1 day ago
2 min read

The Zulu Kingdom Lays its King to Rest

1 day ago
1 min read

Tributes from African leaders and Reflections after Magufuli’s Passing

1 day ago
1 min read

A Royal Sendoff for Famous South African King

2 days ago
1 min read

Researchers Question their Theory about South Africa’s Growing Lion Population

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Setting Up Vehicles to Fund African Startups Post Pandemic

43 mins ago
6 min read

How the State Can Combat Spatial Inequality in Cape Town

21 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe Announces Successful Independent Power Bidders

22 hours ago
1 min read

Habib To Step Aside As University Of London SAOS Director

22 hours ago