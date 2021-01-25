iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A Swiss court has convicted French-Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz on charges of corrupting foreign public officials and forging documents, in a trial over his successful bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in the West African nation of Guinea. Mr. Steinmetz, one of the richest people in Israel, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $56.5 million fine. The case centered on alleged payouts of millions of dollars to a former wife of an ex-president of Guinea, Lansana Conté, who died in 2008. The trial exposed the shady and complex world of deal-making and cutthroat competition in the lucrative mining business. His defense lawyer, Marc Bonnant, said he would “immediately” appeal the ruling. Mr. Bonnant said his client had not given “a single dollar” to any official of the Guinea regime during Mr. Conté’s presidency.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

11 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

13 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

18 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

20 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

24 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

26 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

8 mins ago