Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Resumes

On Tuesday, after a two-week recess, the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will recommence at the Pretoria High Court.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the soccer superstar.

A State witness who claims to have seen the individuals on the day Meyiwa was murdered is currently testifying.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in the East Rand neighborhood of Vosloorus at the residence of his fiancée, the singer Kelly Khumalo.

The court took a two-week break after the prosecution of Meyiwa was postponed last month.

The third defendant, Mthobisi Mncube, was discovered to have 784 photographs on his mobile phone, and the defense has agreed to review them.

These photographs were used by the state to link the accused and position them in Vosloorus on the day Meyiwa was murdered.

The defense is anticipated to continue cross-examining Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claims to have witnessed all five defendants at the Vosloorus hostel on the day Meyiwa was murdered.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng also instructed the defense to be prepared to cross-examine ballistics expert Chris Mangena, who linked a firearm discovered at Mncube’s residence to the murder site of Meyiwa.