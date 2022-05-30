Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Resume

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume on Monday.

Five suspects, accused of the 2014 murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The last sitting ended rather dramatically when the lawyer for four of the accused was arrested and handcuffed right inside the court.

Advocate Malesela Teffo had just told the judge that they were receiving threats minutes before the court adjourned.

Additionally, a police officer whose name came up a lot during cross-examination of witness number one passed away.

However, the NPA says he was not a key state witness.

Another development was Kelly Khumalo’s attorney, tasked with conducting a watching brief was excused from court after Advocate Teffo expressed being uncomfortable with her presence.

It is still not confirmed whether Khumalo and others who were present the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s killing will be called in to testify.

