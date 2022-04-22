iAfrica

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Get Under Way

6 mins ago 1 min read

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will return to the Pretoria High Court on Friday for the start of their trial.

The men, some of whom are already serving time for various violent crimes are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in this matter.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October of 2014.

There are hopes of the trial against the five men finally starting on Friday morning after two recent postponements.

On Friday morning it will be seen whether the matter will finally get under way, almost since it has been 8 years since Meyiwa was murdered.

