Senzo Mchunu Vows to Tackle Construction Mafia: Prioritizing Accountability

New Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has pledged to prioritize eradicating the notorious construction mafia from the country. These extortion groups are known for coercing local construction companies into paying unwarranted fees, hindering project progress.

Former Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala previously disclosed that the construction mafia has cost the nation over R68 billion. Addressing the media in Pretoria on Monday, Minister Mchunu emphasized that these syndicates continue to pose a significant challenge to government operations.

“We are deeply concerned about the ‘construction mafias’ operating in our country. Legitimate efforts for economic empowerment should follow established channels and policy guidelines, rather than resorting to site takeovers and extortion for business,” Minister Mchunu stated.