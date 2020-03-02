Sentencing Against Jeremiah Ruiters’ Killer To Get Underway

A Kensington couple convicted for a toddler’s murder is due back in the dock on Monday.
Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin against Ameerudien Peters and Abigail Ruiters.
Peters has been convicted of beating to death Ruiters’ son, 18-month-old Jeremiah, in Kensington in June 2017.
Sentencing proceedings were meant to get under way earlier this month but the matter was postponed to Monday because two pre-sentencing reports had not been completed.
In December, Abigail was found guilty of child neglect, while Peters was convicted of rape and murder.
Abigail had her bail revoked in December after she was convicted.
During the trial, the mother insisted she was only aware of some of her child’s injuries and stated she believed his genital wounds were as a result of a nappy rash.
The toddler also suffered mouth injuries and had broken bones in his legs, hands, rib cage and head.
