Senekal Unrest: André Pienaar Granted Bail By Free State High Court

40 mins ago 1 min read

André Pienaar, the man accused of inciting violence at Senekal Magistrate’s Court following the appearance of two men charged with the murder of 21-year old farmer Brendin Horner earlier this month, was granted bail by the Free State High Court.

Last week the Senekal Magistrate’s Court denied Pienaar bail on the grounds that if Pienaar was released on bail, he would likely interfere with witnesses and would jeopardize the administration of justice.

The 51-year old faces charges of incitement of violence, public violence and attempted murder.

Pienaar, together with a small group of protesters allegedly stormed the Senekal Magistrate’s Court demanding to see the suspects linked to Brendin Horner’s murder. Allegedly a police vehicle was overturned and set alight.

