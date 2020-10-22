iAfrica

Senekal Suspects To Hear Their Bail Fate

Two men accused of murdering farm manager, Brendin Horner will find out on Thursday if they’ll be released on bail.

In closing arguments, the Senekal Magistrate’s Court heard how the pair had bragged about beating up a white farmer at a local tavern.

The killing sparked racial tensions in the farming community.

During Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa’s first appearance, farmers held a protest and torched a police vehicle.

The chaos prompted a second protest by various groups including Afriforum and the EFF.

