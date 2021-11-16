Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court

Two men accused of killing Free State farm manager Brendin Horner are expected back in the Senekal magistrate’s court.
Horner’s body was found tied to a fence on the farm where he worked outside Paul Roux.
His killing sparked racial tensions, thrusting the small Free State town into focus.
Both accused were released on bail.
They have denied any wrongdoing and told the court they intend to plead not guilty.
