Senekal Calm Ahead Of Brendin Horner Murder Case

Police and law enforcement officers are on the alert as two suspects accused of murdering Brendin Horner appear in court.
Closing arguments in the bail application for two men accused of murdering the 21-year-old farm manager will resume in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were charged with the 21-year-old’s murder.
The Senekal Magistrates Court heard how Mahlamba was out on bail for another stock theft case at the time of his arrest this month, and Matlaletsa also had previous convictions for stock theft.
The appearance of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa has been overshadowed by drama outside the court.
Civil Right’s group, Afriforum, EFF as well as a group of farmers have all held protests in court last week Friday.
However, on Tuesday, the situation in the small Free State town remained calm.
Some members of the community are expected to protest at the Commando Center, which is 5km from the court.
