iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Senegal’s Wordsmiths Back on the Board

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Dozens of Scrabble players jousted in leafy schoolgrounds late last month in Senegal’s capital, delighted and relieved to be able to compete in real life for the first time in months. It is hard to underestimate the popularity of Scrabble in this West African nation. Senegal has produced several global champions in the French-language version of the word game and its national squad has several times been crowned champions of Africa. But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was disastrous for the hobby. Restrictions forced Scrabble clubs to close across the country and players had to get their fix on mobile phones or tablet computers. “Scrabble was in the doldrums,” says veteran player Madicke Fall, 65. Despite an uptick in coronavirus cases, players have started meeting in person again. Many Senegalese scrabblers who first met online gathered at the event in the town of Bambilor, about 40 kilometres outside Dakar. Thirty-two players put their name down for the competition but 52 turned up, sending Malick Ndiagne, president of Senegalese Scrabble Federation, into a panicked search for more boards.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Photo Collection Raises Awareness for Wildlife

2 hours ago
1 min read

South African Bank Does Damage Control in Maputo

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘My Zimbabwe’ is about Rediscovering How Our Ancestors Lived with, not Against, the Land

2 hours ago
1 min read

Artistic Expression Helps Sierra Leonean Women Dealing with Sexual Assaults

2 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

2 hours ago
1 min read

Communities Help South African Troops against Looters

2 hours ago
2 min read

Desperate Measures for Mom Trapped in Durban Looting

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s First Inclusive & Intelligent Fintech Platform

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History

3 days ago
2 min read

How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle

3 days ago
1 min read

Ivorian Women Go Organic to Preserve Yield

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegal’s Wordsmiths Back on the Board

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Photo Collection Raises Awareness for Wildlife

2 hours ago
1 min read

South African Bank Does Damage Control in Maputo

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘My Zimbabwe’ is about Rediscovering How Our Ancestors Lived with, not Against, the Land

2 hours ago