Senegal’s President Macky Sall Says his Term Will End in April as Expected 

“On April 2, 2024, my mission ends at the head of Senegal,” the president said during a televised interview on Thursday, seemingly ending suspicions that he might remain in office longer than expected. Sall, who is wrapping up two terms in office and who has said he would not run again, postponed the election till December citing unresolved disputes over who could run. But his move was struck down by Senegal’s Constitutional Court as illegal. Senegal has been seen as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, but disputes over the election have plunged the country into a political crisis that has sparked deadly protests. At least three people have been killed by security forces and dozens injured. Opposition groups are keeping pressure on Sall to hold elections quickly, planning protests throughout the weekend. Sall has been accused of trying to hold onto power, something the president has denied.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA