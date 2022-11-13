iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago 1 min read

Yarakh Beach in the Senegalese capital Dakar is littered with trash and plastics, as government efforts seem to have fallen short in addressing the issue.
Environmental activist Modou Fall has stepped in with a unique method to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics – by wearing many of the bags, cups, and other junk that might just as soon be part of the trash piles.

“It’s a poison for health, for the ocean, for the population,” says Fall, who is popularly known as “Plastic Man”. He wears his uniform – “it’s not a costume”, he emphasises – while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics.

AlJazeera

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

6 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Best of ART X Lagos 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago

Share