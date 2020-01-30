Senegal’s Plans for Coronavirus

Doctor Ousmane Gueye, director of the National Service for Education and Health Information with Senegal’s Ministry of Health, says any time an epidemic outbreak occurs that has the potential to spread to Senegal, the government forms a national committee that includes the ministries of health, livestock and environment. Those ministers have created a toll-free emergency number that residents can dial in the event of suspected infection. They’ve also broadcast announcements via TV and radio to inform people what to do if they exhibit symptoms, and they’ve installed thermal cameras at the shipping port and airport that can detect if a traveler has a fever. As of Wednesday, no cases of coronavirus in West Africa had been confirmed, though one suspected case in Ivory Coast was still under investigation.

SOURCE: VOA