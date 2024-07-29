Senegal’s Niokolo-Koba National Park Removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger

The site is in a lush area along the banks of the Gambia river. The gallery forests and savannahs of Niokolo-Koba are home to a rich wildlife, including the world’s largest antelopes. It was included in the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2007 as poaching, basalt mining and other human activities were becoming growing threats.The United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization cited the positive results achieved by Senegal and its formal commitment to reappraise plans to the development of the property.

