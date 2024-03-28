Senegal’s New President Promises to Overhaul Democracy 

Just 10 days before being elected president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was in prison. Years of political turmoil have left the west African state’s democracy teetering on the brink of collapse, with deadly uprisings and the jailing of opposition figures is commonplace. But Faye’s victory, secured in the first round of voting, has left the population, particularly its youth, feeling energised by his promise of radical change. “I feel free. We are finally free. Senegal is free,” said Elhadji Thiam, 27, a merchant and staunch supporter of the Patriots of Senegal (Pastef), Faye’s anti-establishment party, which was banned in July. Faye, a former tax inspector, pitched himself as a pan-Africanist intent on steering Senegal toward economic sovereignty and away from French colonial relics such as the west African CFA franc, a currency pegged to the euro.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN