Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill

The Sine-Saloum region has escaped the worst of the epidemic that has so far infected more than 3,100 across the country. But stringent travel restrictions have hurt those who live off what they earn through hospitality, selling handicrafts, or ferrying visitors through the delta’s bird-rich mangrove forests. Even if international visitors are allowed to return soon, the two-month hiatus means tourist numbers this year will be far below the 1.7 million who holidayed in Senegal in 2019.

SOURCE: IOL

