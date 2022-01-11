Senegal’s First Female Professional Graffiti Artist

When Dieynaba Sidibé discovered graffiti, it was love at first sight. She was 17 and had already begun experimenting with painting and drawing. Her parents wanted her to focus on her studies, but Sidibé, who adopted the name Zeinixx, sought out Senegal’s budding graffiti community, finding her way to the Africulturban cultural association – a non-profit in Dakar’s Pikine suburb that promotes urban culture through festivals and skills training. There, she persuaded one of the country’s pioneering artists, Oumar Diop, AKA Afia Grafixx, to mentor her. She is also a slam poet, singer, and entrepreneur. In August, she launched Zeinixx Entertainment, organising visual arts workshops for young people.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
The Woman Who Brought Ankara to the Socials
The World’s Biggest Miner Invests in Tanzania’s Mines
Mogadishu Set for the Polls
The Regional Origins of Africa’s Graduates
Gems Coming from the African Cup of Nations
Ethiopia’s Ongoing Crisis Shows No Signs of Ceasing
ECOWAS’ Hardened Stance towards Mali
The EU is Lifting Air Travel Bans on Southern African Countries
Uganda has Ended the World’s Longest School Closure
New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields
Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start
A Guideline Guinea Can Use to Manage its Resources