Senegalese Soul Queen Spreads Message on FGM

Fatou Mandiang Diatta, also known as Sister Fa, is an award-winning Senegalese urban soul and hip-hop star who uses her music to campaign for human rights and for an end to female genital mutilation (FGM). She herself is a survivor of the painful, dangerous practice. Since 2007, Sister Fa has been a vocal campaigner for the rights of young girls, touring the country and setting up grassroots projects aimed at stamping out the practice entirely. Sister Fa’s message is clear – FGM is a traditional practice not condoned by Islam. She enlists the help of local imams to emphasise the importance of child protection in Islamic practice.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Congolese Migrant Takes on the UK and Wins
Is The Gambia Ready for the Return of its Former President?
Regulating Nigeria’s Medicinal Market
Ethiopian Airlines to Build its Own Airport
A Return to Traditional African Diets
An Increase in Chinese Private Investment in Africa