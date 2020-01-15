Senegalese Soul Queen Spreads Message on FGM

Fatou Mandiang Diatta, also known as Sister Fa, is an award-winning Senegalese urban soul and hip-hop star who uses her music to campaign for human rights and for an end to female genital mutilation (FGM). She herself is a survivor of the painful, dangerous practice. Since 2007, Sister Fa has been a vocal campaigner for the rights of young girls, touring the country and setting up grassroots projects aimed at stamping out the practice entirely. Sister Fa’s message is clear – FGM is a traditional practice not condoned by Islam. She enlists the help of local imams to emphasise the importance of child protection in Islamic practice.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA