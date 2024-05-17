Senegalese Logistics Platform Goes Global 

Maad directly connects suppliers and small retailers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with its tech-driven solution allowing retailers to order products from a one-stop shop, with reliable delivery, competitive prices while benefiting from working capital loans. The platform leverages this distribution infrastructure to offer additional high-value services to brands – data, software, and services for advertising, distribution, and market understanding. Maad’s US$3.2 million seed round, which is made up of both equity and debt.

