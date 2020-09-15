iAfrica

Senegalese Delivery Startup Now Active in 5 African Markets

6 mins ago 1 min read

Founded in November 2018, Yobante Express is an online marketplace that connects local couriers with local commerce to optimise domestic, cross-border and last mile delivery. Its web and mobile platform uses gig economy, independent and casual couriers within a resilient mesh network of relay points to deliver packages from point to point until the last mile, twice as fast and 40 per cent more affordably than existing solutions. In November the startup, which took part in the Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator programme in Cape Town last year, had expanded to South Africa as the first stop on what it plans will be a pan-African journey, and since then Yobante Express has been busy scaling further. Co-founder and chief executive officer Oumar Basse told Disrupt Africa the startup delivers to Botswana and Zimbabwe from its base in South Africa, while it is also active in Nigeria and Ghana. The startup allows anyone travelling in the same general direction as the parcel and anyone with a shop or physical location to make money as part of its network.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

