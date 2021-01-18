Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

Mory Sacko, chef at Mosuke restaurant has been awarded one star and joint winner of the Young Chef Award. The award was given by the 2021 Michelin Guide. Sacko is known for his very accomplished style of cuisine which mixes African influences with its tropism for Japan, all against a background of French technical bases. He became a firm favourite during France’s 11th season of Top Chef until he was surprisingly eliminated. The 28-year-old was trained by Thierry Marx at the Mandarin Oriental and opened his first restaurant, Mosuke, in Paris. One of Top Chef France 2020’s iconic contestants, Sacko grew up in France but was born in Kayem Senegal from Malian and Senegalese parents. The Young Chef Award was this year given to two young talents: Coline Faulquier, 31, whose Signature restaurant in Marseille also earned its first star, and Mory Sacko, 28, head of MoSuKe restaurant in Paris.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland
South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19
Tensions are Rising Sharply in Somalia
Last Minute Deportations of African Migrants as Trump Administration Comes to an End
Harare’s Footballers Resort to Illegal Matches for Survival
Clashes Erupted in Tunisia for a Fourth Consecutive Evening over the Weekend
BUSTED: A Network that Sells Cameroonian Babies in the DRC
Creating a Cold Storage Chain for Vaccines Meant for Africa
The Internet’s Back Up in Uganda but is there Time to Contest Museveni’s Win?
Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel
Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition
Rare Pictures from Western Sahara