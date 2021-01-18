Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

Share with your network!

Mory Sacko, chef at Mosuke restaurant has been awarded one star and joint winner of the Young Chef Award. The award was given by the 2021 Michelin Guide. Sacko is known for his very accomplished style of cuisine which mixes African influences with its tropism for Japan, all against a background of French technical bases. He became a firm favourite during France’s 11th season of Top Chef until he was surprisingly eliminated. The 28-year-old was trained by Thierry Marx at the Mandarin Oriental and opened his first restaurant, Mosuke, in Paris. One of Top Chef France 2020’s iconic contestants, Sacko grew up in France but was born in Kayem Senegal from Malian and Senegalese parents. The Young Chef Award was this year given to two young talents: Coline Faulquier, 31, whose Signature restaurant in Marseille also earned its first star, and Mory Sacko, 28, head of MoSuKe restaurant in Paris.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!