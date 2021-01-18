iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Mory Sacko, chef at Mosuke restaurant has been awarded one star and joint winner of the Young Chef Award. The award was given by the 2021 Michelin Guide. Sacko is known for his very accomplished style of cuisine which mixes African influences with its tropism for Japan, all against a background of French technical bases. He became a firm favourite during France’s 11th season of Top Chef until he was surprisingly eliminated. The 28-year-old was trained by Thierry Marx at the Mandarin Oriental and opened his first restaurant, Mosuke, in Paris. One of Top Chef France 2020’s iconic contestants, Sacko grew up in France but was born in Kayem Senegal from Malian and Senegalese parents. The Young Chef Award was this year given to two young talents: Coline Faulquier, 31, whose Signature restaurant in Marseille also earned its first star, and Mory Sacko, 28, head of MoSuKe restaurant in Paris.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19

17 mins ago
1 min read

Tensions are Rising Sharply in Somalia

21 mins ago
1 min read

Last Minute Deportations of African Migrants as Trump Administration Comes to an End

26 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Footballers Resort to Illegal Matches for Survival

29 mins ago
1 min read

Clashes Erupted in Tunisia for a Fourth Consecutive Evening over the Weekend

31 mins ago
1 min read

BUSTED: A Network that Sells Cameroonian Babies in the DRC

35 mins ago
2 min read

Creating a Cold Storage Chain for Vaccines Meant for Africa

41 mins ago
2 min read

The Internet’s Back Up in Uganda but is there Time to Contest Museveni’s Win?

43 mins ago
1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

2 days ago
1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

2 days ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19

17 mins ago
1 min read

Tensions are Rising Sharply in Somalia

21 mins ago