Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

Share with your network!

A viral and contagious risk has been ruled out as all reported cases have progressed favorably without complications. Only one infected person out of a total of 1,004 according to a new assessment has been hospitalized, while there were much more cases a few days ago. Samples analyzed by a laboratory did not reveal any chemical or toxic infection of the water or fish, the environment minister said. Many fishermen have complained about the poor sales of their products after messages on social networks advising them not to eat fish for a while. In this West African nation, fishing generates more than 53,000 direct and 540,000 indirect jobs, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!