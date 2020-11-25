Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

A viral and contagious risk has been ruled out as all reported cases have progressed favorably without complications. Only one infected person out of a total of 1,004 according to a new assessment has been hospitalized, while there were much more cases a few days ago. Samples analyzed by a laboratory did not reveal any chemical or toxic infection of the water or fish, the environment minister said. Many fishermen have complained about the poor sales of their products after messages on social networks advising them not to eat fish for a while. In this West African nation, fishing generates more than 53,000 direct and 540,000 indirect jobs, according to the United Nations.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt
Remote Work Solution for African Firms
Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt
Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap
With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services
Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts
How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index
Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It
Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV
Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination
The Changing Nature of Education in Africa
South Africa is Living Beyond its Means