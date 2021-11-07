iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

52 seconds ago 1 min read

Consistent breaks, warm water and a friendly, inviting culture, but without access to the raw materials needed to shape their own boards, many miss out on the fun. One local surfer found a unique way to create his own boards and has now launched a business with the goal of becoming the first Senegalese surfboard shaper. Shaping a surfboard from scratch requires a great deal of skill and precision. It also requires a host of raw materials, such as resin and fiberglass, which are hard to come by in Senegal. Pape Diouf grew up in Dakar’s seaside Yoff neighborhood, where he learned to surf on boards borrowed from friends — boards that were typically imported from Europe or left behind by tourists. But Diouf says he always dreamt of making his own. “It allows you to not be dependent on the West in order to have boards. So, once there’s a possibility to find a board locally, it will help the Senegalese surf industry develop much more easily,” Diouf said.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

3 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins

5 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels

7 mins ago
1 min read

Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

10 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

11 mins ago
1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

13 mins ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

14 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

16 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

52 seconds ago
1 min read

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

3 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer