Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

37 seconds ago 1 min read

In an impressive rebound from 2022, African films have garnered significantly broader representation at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival. With 12 entries spanning a diverse array of countries, the continent will be showcased in an unprecedentedly rich way. Beyond the Maghreb, but still within Northern Africa, Sudan is making its first appearance on the Cannes screen. Mohamed Kordofani himself will be the first Sudanese director to walk the red carpet to present his film Goodbye Julia, which tells the story of Mona, a retired singer from Northern Sudan who is ravaged by guilt after covering up a murder. 

THE AFRICA REPORT

