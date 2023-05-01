Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

In an impressive rebound from 2022, African films have garnered significantly broader representation at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival. With 12 entries spanning a diverse array of countries, the continent will be showcased in an unprecedentedly rich way. Beyond the Maghreb, but still within Northern Africa, Sudan is making its first appearance on the Cannes screen. Mohamed Kordofani himself will be the first Sudanese director to walk the red carpet to present his film Goodbye Julia, which tells the story of Mona, a retired singer from Northern Sudan who is ravaged by guilt after covering up a murder.
More Stories
19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City
Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists
Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer
A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania
There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast
Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult
White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”
Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index
What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?
Africa’s Valuable Ocean Resources have Drawn the Interest of Foreign Nations
How Kenya is Leading the Way in Developing its Geothermal Energy Resources
Ugandan Mayor Urges the World Bank to Press for the Prompt Completion of Projects it Finances