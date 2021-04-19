Send a Healthcare Worker to Zanzibar!

Share with your network!

The Flight Centre Travel Group’s competition, which invites all South Africans to thank our country’s frontline healthcare professionals by nominating them to win a holiday to Zanzibar, runs until the end of April 2021. You only have two weeks left to submit your nomination on the Flight Centre website.

Over 1400 healthcare workers have already been nominated, with the competition receiving much interest on social media.

“Zanzibar is our biggest selling holiday destination outside of South Africa and we have seen many bookings to the destination at the moment,” says Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager Product and Marketing, adding that the popular island is one of the few destinations to currently welcome South Africans. “Zanzibar is at a 71% recovery rate for holiday bookings, a trend we have seen from October 2020,” says Garrett.

“We couldn’t imagine a more perfect island getaway for our healthcare professionals, who are desperately in need of some rest and relaxation.”

“With Mango Airlines, Zanzibar Tourism and Fumba Beach Lodge, we worked together to be able to give a total of four healthcare workers a chance to each win an incredible, relaxing trip for two to Zanzibar.”

“We want to hear your inspirational stories of healthcare workers who have gone above and beyond in the call of duty during these challenging times,” says Garrett. “These could include community healthcare workers, paramedics, nurses, doctors and medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients.”

A total of four South African healthcare workers could win a trip for two to Zanzibar including return flights from Johannesburg on Mango Airlines, four nights’ accommodation at Fumba Beach Lodge, including breakfast and dinner daily and return transfers from the airport to the hotel in Zanzibar.

The competition runs from 01 April 2021 to midnight on 31 April 2021, with the winners announced by 10 May 2021.

Winners will be chosen by an independent panel.

Key terms and conditions of the competition include:

Travel is subject to availability and specified travel dates (Tuesday to Saturday travel only)

COVID-19 testing not included

Proof of healthcare employment required

The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for the cash value

For more on the competition and its terms and conditions, visit the Flight Centre website here.

