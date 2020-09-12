iAfrica

See Accra on Two Wheels

7 hours ago 1 min read

Go City Cycle Share is promoting green cycling in Ghana, through its ride and share facility. Bicycle nomads and tourists from all over the world visit Ghana and go on bicycle tours in Accra to see favorite landmarks like Osu Castle, Jamestown, Black Star Square, Asomdwe Park amongst others. Beside the café we also offer beautiful travel souvenirs and essentials made by Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

