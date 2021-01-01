Security Personnel Arrested for Attempt on Rajoelina’s Life

High-ranking army and police officials have been arrested in Madagascar in connection with a failed attempt to kill the country’s president. The arrested include five generals and several active police officers, meaning 21 people are now being investigated over last month’s foiled assassination. Authorities have also seized a gun and $250,000, local media said. The attempt on President Andry Rajoelina’s life was among ongoing turbulence rocking the island nation. Madagascar has been under a lockdown since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year and its southern region is in the grips of a famine. Authorities announced last month that it had thwarted a plot to “eliminate and neutralise” a number of people, including the president. It came a month after another failed effort to kill the head of the national police force. Four of those arrested are retired national and foreign police and military personnel, while the final five are civilians, she said.
SOURCE: BBC
