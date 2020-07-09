Thu. Jul 9th, 2020

Security Guard Wounded In Cash-In-Transit Heist Vanderbijlpark

There has been another cash-in-transit heist, this time in Vanderbijlpark.

A security guard was shot and wounded when gunman surrounded the vehicle on Thursday morning.

He had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence, and there is no clarity yet on how much was cash was stolen.

EWN

